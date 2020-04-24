Westfield man released after being in ICU for days with Covid-19 shares experience

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield man is telling his story after being released from the ICU unit for Covid-19 on Thursday.

James Budreau went to Holyoke Medical Center on April 9 and now two weeks later is at home still recovering from Covid-19. He told us a couple days before that he wasn’t feel well and had tightness in his chest and a high fever so he went to the hospital where he tested positive.

Due to having an extremely low oxygen level, he was placed in the ICU where he stayed for six days.

Before getting the virus, James was an essential worker where he thinks he got the virus.

He described the feeling of walking out of the hospital, “In the beginning they said you’re going to be here for a while. It was a blessing to walk out of the building. Well I was in a wheelchair and then I stood up. Keep dragging my little oxygen tank with me. I got to stand up, breathe cold, fresh air,” said Budreau.

James says he was able to have his cell phone while at the hospital and wants to thank everyone who reached out to him with messages of love and support.

“I’m very fortunate I did not lose my life because I lost my wife March 22, 2019 so I got my boys, 16 and 23, and I don’t know what they would do without me. And I don’t know what I would do without them,” said Budreau.

He added, “It’s like hitting the lottery. I’ve been playing the lottery since 1998 and I haven’t hit a million dollars but I just got my life back.”

James said he’ll be out of work for another month and on medication that they prescribed to him at the hospital for the next three months.

He’s currently still contagious and quarantined away from his family at home with an oxygen tank.