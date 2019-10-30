Westfield mayor discusses time in office and new role in Baker administration

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of Westfield is leaving office two months early, after accepting a position with Governor Charlie Baker’s administration.

22News sat down with the mayor Tuesday night to discuss his four years in office and his new role as director of Green Communities for the Commonwealth.

INTERVIEW:

Mayor Brian Sullivan: I get the opportunity to go from the Berkshires to the cape pushing one of their programs in regard to using energy, green energy.

Don Shipman: What’s going to be your pitch to some of the smaller municipalities to go green – towns that are financially strapped?

Mayor Sullivan: That’s right, there are 531 communities from the Berkshires to the Cape. About 250 of them have already signed on to the green communities, so my job is pushing to the ones who haven’t gotten on and how can we help them take advantage of this program.

Don: What have you done here in Westfield that the Baker administration saw as qualifications?

Mayor Sullivan: Well, this whole building behind us has been upgraded as far as the heating systems and the lighting and things like that. And we’re starting to change out all the lighting at all the schools. We have a vehicle now that’s totally going to be run by power. The EV cars.

Don: You’ve been mayor of Westfield for two terms, four years – what’s your exit message to this community.

Mayor Sullivan: This is an opportunity that’s been given to me for my next step to, for my next chapter. You don’t get to a next chapter until you have the support from the community of Westfield.

City Council President Ralph Figy will serve as acting mayor until the winner of the November 5 city election is inaugurated in January.

Sullivan starts his new role in Boston two weeks, November 12.