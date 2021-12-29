Westfield Mayor-elect Michael McCabe tests positive for COVID-19, inauguration to be virtual

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor-Elect Michael McCabe will not be sworn-in next week in public, after testing positive for COVID-19.

McCabe announced that his inauguration now will be virtual, as he recovers from COVID-19.

The Mayor-Elect was fully vaccinated but he got a positive COVID-19 test result Monday after exhibiting symptoms. On the city’s website is the notice of the canceled mayor inauguration.

It was previously scheduled for 9:30AM on January 3rd at Westfield High School, but due to COVID-19 concerns, they made the decision to cancel it. McCabe said his inauguration will be live-streamed that day using the city’s social media channels.

Westfield made the move two weeks ago to bring back its mask mandate, to combat cases that matched all time highs set back in January of this year. 22News is still waiting to hear back from the health department for more details on the virtual inauguration.