Westfield Mayor-elect’s annual ice skating party brings holiday cheer

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor-elect Don Humason has continued the free skating party he began nearly 20 years ago.

Many of the young skaters at Amelia Park grew up attending these Don Humason parties on ice.

11-year-old Westfield native Callie Manfredi has been attending these parties for years.

Manfredi told 22News, “I think it’s good because its fun to skate.”

Mayor-elect Don Humason added that the parties are a good way to get into the Christmas spirit.

“It’s Christmas time, people are in a great mood, it’s good to see the little kids and the older ones having a good time,” said Humason.

The mayor-elect who recently stepped down as state senator intends to continue holding these free skating parties as Westfield’s chief executive.

All he asks is that skaters continue donating nonperishable food for the local pantry that helps Westfield families in need.