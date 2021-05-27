Watch live at 1 p.m. on WWLP.com

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Don Humason is scheduled to join Congressman Richard Neal in a discussion about the American Rescue Plan means for the city.

Congressman Richard Neal will be joined with Westfield Mayor Don Humason to announce federal funding from the $1.6 trillion American Rescue Plan, $8.5 billion is going to Massachusetts. The event will be held at the Westfield City Hall located on 59 Court Street in Westfield with at 1 p.m.

Coronavirus relief package