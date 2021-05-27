Watch live at 1 p.m. on WWLP.com
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Don Humason is scheduled to join Congressman Richard Neal in a discussion about the American Rescue Plan means for the city.
Congressman Richard Neal will be joined with Westfield Mayor Don Humason to announce federal funding from the $1.6 trillion American Rescue Plan, $8.5 billion is going to Massachusetts. The event will be held at the Westfield City Hall located on 59 Court Street in Westfield with at 1 p.m.
Coronavirus relief package
- $1,400 stimulus checks capped at individuals making less than $80,000 per year and households earning $160,000
- $300 per week jobless benefits through September
- $130 billion for schools
- $34 billion to expand Obamacare subsidies
- $14 billion for vaccine distribution