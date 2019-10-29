Westfield mayor leaving office early to take job in Baker Administration

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan will be leaving office two months early, after accepting a position with Governor Charlie Baker’s administration.

Sullivan told 22News that he called a meeting at City Hall late Tuesday morning, where he notified city employees of his intention to leave.

The mayor is accepting a position as Director of Green Communities, which is under the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. Interestingly, Sullivan was able to assume the mayor’s office early back in 2015 (shortly after he was elected, but before Inauguration Day,) because former Mayor Daniel Knapik left office to accept the same position.

Sullivan said that as mayor of Westfield, he has a good amount of experience with the Green Communities program, as the program is funding some projects in the city.

The outgoing mayor said that he plans to continue living in Westfield, and commuting to the eastern part of the state. “I am humbled and excited to get started,” Sullivan said.

City Council President Ralph Figy will serve as acting mayor until the winner of the November 5 city election is inaugurated on January 7.