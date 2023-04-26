WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe honored three members of the Westfield Fire Department at City Hall Wednesday.

The fire happened back in February when three members of Westfield’s Fire Department saved Marcos Natal’s life.

“It makes me feel good that we have our fire department, local police department. I’ve never had to have them actually save me from anything but it just feels great to be here still and appreciate them.” Marcos Natal, fire survivor

Marcos Natal, who lived on the second floor of 28 East Silver Street says he was woken up out of his sleep when he saw a growing fire and smoke in his home. After escaping the fire, he went back inside the home to save his pets when the smoke intensified.

Fire Captain Christopher Kane was on his way to work when he saw smoke coming from the multi-family home. “Went inside, made contact with him, crawled in as far as I could, and figured out where he was. By that time the crews that actually saved him were there, they went in and made a great save.

Fire Captain Kane says he was at the right place at the right time. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Talk to guys about the job… 30 years, they never had that opportunity. So obviously just thankful it could happen and everything worked out in everyone’s favor.”

While Marcos was rescued, he says only one of his three cats made it out of the fire.