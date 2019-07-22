Westfield mayor provides update on city’s water contamination issue

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield is working to remove contaminants from the city’s drinking water.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan and the DPW want to assure residents they are conducting the best practices to clean the city’s drinking water. Mayor Sullivan held a news conference at Westfield’s City Hall on Monday afternoon, to address the city’s contaminated drinking water.

The city implemented a temporary water treatment process to remove contaminants that were found in “Well 2.”

So far, all testing results indicate that their carbon filter treatment has successfully removed the contaminants from the well. The city said their water treatment process has the approval from both the MassDEP and the EPA.

“We are doing the right thing, we are doing what all the experts and professionals say is the right thing to do,’ said David Billips, director of DPW. “It’s a proven technology and it’s the only viable option to get the people of Westfield clean, safe drinking water for the future.”

Billips told 22News they plan to install a permeant carbon filtration system for Wells 7 and 8, which the city took offline more than 3 years ago. He said water restrictions are in place to help get water to residents in the north end of the city.

The city hopes to have Wells 7 and 8 back online by the end of summer.