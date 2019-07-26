Westfield Mayor working towards future improvements in downtown

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Westfield is prepared for its next major downtown development.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan and his community development director Peter Miller are searching for potential developers at a vacant land on Elm Street downtown, bordering Westfield’s bus station complex.

The old J.J. Newberry department store once stood there until a fire demolished the iconic store 30 years ago. Mayor Sullivan envisions a $15 to $20 million mixed use building at this site which would include apartments.

“The way of the world right now, people want to live in their downtown,” said Mayor Sullivan. “They want to be able to walk to work to get their coffee, papers and things like that.”

“The primary thing we’ve done over the past ten years is consolidate ownership of the property,” Miller told 22News. “The hardest part of urban development is consolidation for developers to take a look at.”

Mayor Sullivan and his community development director has reached out across the country. They’re hoping to hear from developers who share their vision of future improvements in Westfield’s downtown area.