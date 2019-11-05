1  of  2
Westfield Mayoral Race: Humason vs. McCabe

Hampden County

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield residents are voting for a new mayor this evening.

Westfield residents will be voting between City Police Captain Michael McCabe and State Senator Donald Humason.

Both candidates planned to run after Mayor Brian Sullivan announced he would not be running for a 3rd 2-year term.

Mayor Sullivan plans to leave office this Friday, November 8th to begin serving as Governor Charlie Baker’s director of the Green Communities division of the state’s department of energy resources.

City Council President Ralph Figy will serve an interim mayor until the winner of tonight’s election is sworn in on January 6th.

If Humason wins, he said he’ll give up his state Senate seat and McCabe said he would leave the Police Department if he wins.

Westfield mayoral debate on 22News

Polls close tonight in Westfield at 7.

