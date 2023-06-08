WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Mike McCabe announces a new date for the family-friendly Mayor’s Ride.

Westfield Mayor Mike McCabe invites residents to the Mayor’s Ride on June 17 at 9:30 a.m. The ride was originally scheduled for May 24th but was postponed due to weather.

The family-friendly bike ride will start and end at City Hall. Riders will travel 8 miles altogether, both on the road and on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail. Afterward, participants are invited to enjoy a food truck and celebrate the start of summer with their fellow residents.

The City of Westfield is also alerting the public that a portion of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail is not open to the public. The construction was supposed to be completed by the Mayor’s Ride on June 17th however, the entire Central Section, including the Elm Street Bridge, will not be open until later in the summer.