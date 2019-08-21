Westfield Middle School fixes mold issue after recent study

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent study led to the discovery of mold and air quality issues at the Westfield Middle School.

Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski wants to assure parents, students, and faculty that the Westfield Middle School is safe for the start of the school year.

The Westfield School District asked the Massachusetts Teachers Association to complete an air quality study at the middle school in early June, after hearing some concerns from staff members.

It was discovered that the roof was leaking and it caused mold to grow in some of the classrooms.

Superintendent Czaporowski said they made all the necessary repairs to the roof last week.

“Water and dirt equals mold. That’s what happens. In some cases, it was discovered behind a wall so we replaced the whole wall. And we fixed the leaks so there will be no further mold developing.”, said Czaporowski.

Czaporowski also said carbon dioxide levels in the school were higher than normal, so they fixed the ventilation system, which circulates air around the building.

He said CO2 levels have been reduced to a level where they’re not considered dangerous.

Czaporowski said they tested the air quality at all of their schools to ensure it’s safe. Students come back to school next Thursday, August 29.