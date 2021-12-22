Westfield Middle School hosts vaccine clinic for students, residents

Hampden County

by: Phil Bishop

Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, vaccination clinics continue to offer much-needed protection to local residents.

A clinic took place Wednesday at Westfield Middle School, offering shots for anyone as young as five, all the way to adults. Booster shots are a critical part of their arsenal.

Matt Garll, Community Outreach Coordinator of Westfield schools, told 22News clinics like these are now more important than ever, “It’s a really important time to present opportunities like this, to be vaccinated, whether it be your first second dose or even a booster, Its really a good opportunity to get that out there for the public.”

A similar vaccine clinic was also held Wednesday in Springfield, hosted by the Pioneer Valley project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories