Westfield Middle School hosts vaccine clinic for students, residents

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, vaccination clinics continue to offer much-needed protection to local residents.

A clinic took place Wednesday at Westfield Middle School, offering shots for anyone as young as five, all the way to adults. Booster shots are a critical part of their arsenal.

Matt Garll, Community Outreach Coordinator of Westfield schools, told 22News clinics like these are now more important than ever, “It’s a really important time to present opportunities like this, to be vaccinated, whether it be your first second dose or even a booster, Its really a good opportunity to get that out there for the public.”

A similar vaccine clinic was also held Wednesday in Springfield, hosted by the Pioneer Valley project.