WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield School District received reports of a student piercing another student’s ear, and a student recording a conversation between two staff members after school hours.

Westfield Public School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski confirmed that a student brought an ear-piercing gun to school. “As you likely know, this is a problem healthwise in regard to causing infections,” Czaporowski said. “School is not the place for students to have their ears pierced.”

A parent claims that the school nurse was advised too not to give Tylenol or ice packs to the students by the principal. According to Czaporowski, it is not permitted for Westfield Public Schools to distribute Advil or Tylenol to students unless they provide it to the school nurse for distribution by their parents or guardians.

For the student who taped a conversation between two staff members after school hours, Czaporowski stated, “It is very unfortunate that this illegal audio tape was shared,” he said. “Imagine if everyone were illegally audiotaped when they were frustrated about something.”

The audio tapings have been removed from two community Facebook pages, but it is unclear if it were taken down on people’s personal pages. “Moving forward, we will be sending a reminder that it is illegal to audio or videotape individuals in the state of Massachusetts as we are a two-party consent state”, explained Czaporowski.

According to Massachusetts Recording Law, without the approval of all parties involved, it is illegal in Massachusetts to use any device to record and/or distribute communications, whether they are wired, oral, or electronic.

This implies that unless all participants agree, you are not legally permitted to record a discussion in Massachusetts in which you are participating. The highest fine for secretly listening in on a phone call or in-person conversation is $10,000, and the maximum jail sentence is five years. Sharing or planning to make money out of intercepted conversations is a crime punishable by up to five years in jail.

Sharing or planning to make money off intercepted conversations is a crime punishable by a $5,000 maximum fine and up to two years in prison. Even though the Westfield Public School district did not initially promote mobile phone pouches due to safety concerns, they have noticed a rise in unauthorized audio and video recording.

“We will now be looking into these pouches as a way to prevent illegal activity but also to limit distractions for students during the school day,” said Czaporowski. “Early results and feedback from schools and Springfield and Chicopee that are doing this are encouraging.”

Czaporowski isn’t allowed to share any student consequences for these actions, but parents of students involved in these situations were contacted.