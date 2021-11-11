Westfield mother diagnosed with breast cancer receives assistance after loss of military husband

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield woman and her son were recognized by The Medic Now Foundation after the loss of their husband and father, Maj. Roger Catron.

Months after losing her husband, Erica Catron was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and discovered it had moved to the central nervous system where it was inoperable. Erica said the heavy emotional burden of planning end-of-life care for herself and guardianship of her son Turner had been very overwhelming.

President and Founder Michael Duggan and Founding Board member Nick Morganelli honored the military family with some financial assistance to help pay medical bills.

President and founder Michael Duggan said, “I was in awe of Erica’s graceful spirit and her openness about her health challenges and willingness to share her story in the hopes of raising awareness and being a beacon of light for countless other military families struggling with their health.”

“As a husband and father of four, I wish I could take this entire burden from her, and although we were helping, I wanted to do so much more,” Founding board member Nick Morganelli said.

Erica said she was grateful for the financial assistance, “Thank you so much as we kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness month. I appreciate you driving all the way from Plymouth to help my son and me.”

Maj. Roger Cartron served 20 years with the United States Air Force.