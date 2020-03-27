Westfield officials: COVID-19 cases didn’t happen overnight

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — As of Tuesday the town of Westfield had just confirmed five cases of COVID-19. Thursday, it was announced they had 24, but the Health Department says the additional cases didn’t appear overnight.

Westfield officials told 22news that the cases are not concentrated in one area of the city. They say there are two cases each in two different public housing complexes in the city.

Daniel Kelly, executive director of Westfield housing authority told 22news one of those complexes is the McGinn apartments.

Kelly sent a notice to residents that they are recommending a self-quarantine. The director of the Westfield Public Health says one of the private labs that was testing had trouble with its electronic lab reporting system. It had caused a delay in getting results to some people.



“There were a whole bunch of unconfirmed cases in the pipeline status pending and it wasn’t like our numbers spiked overnight from 5 to 24,” said Joseph Rouse, Westfield director of public health. “It was all of these backlogged cases that were already in there that we hadn’t gotten confirmation on yet.”

Rouse says other cities and towns in western Massachusetts should expect to see the same spike in COVID-19 cases due to the lab glitch.

The Westfield director of public health says it is up to the cities and towns themselves if they want to disclose the number of cases in their area.