WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is hearing from concerned parents, following a teacher’s report that a student said they had a gun at school.

Dozens of parents turned up Wednesday night for answers, in response to the incident. The Superintendent of Westfield Public Schools and his team offering an outline of the safety protocols for members of the school community.

But parents in attendance told 22News, they want more transparency from the school system, “Most of the parents here in that class specifically are frustrated because it feels like the school is just trying to cover things up right now and wont give us an honest answer as to what happened or what will happen going forward if something happens,” says Jennifer Kielbasa.

The Westfield School’s superintendent says that privacy rules may partially be why teachers and parents are not aware of the school’s full response to the incident.