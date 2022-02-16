WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A standout Wednesday evening for The Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition, citing contract disputes with the city.

According to the coalition, a contract was negotiated with the city in the fall of 2021. It appears city the council is planning to vote against the agreed upon contract.

“We’re hopeful the city council will do the right thing and pass contract if not we’ll have to wait and talk to our attorney to see what are next steps will be we definitely won’t just take this” said John Blascak, President of the Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition and patrolman.

Blascak added, The coalition is hopeful the city will understand that their advocating for better policing together. The group is asking for support over their contract that has been negotiated per city procedure, and signed by the mayor.