Westfield PD: People claiming to be from DPW

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The City of Westfield is advising residents to be aware of people going to residences claiming to be from the Department of Public Works.

According to the City of Westfield, do not let them onto your property if they do not provide City credentials, are wearing a City-issued uniform, and are driving a City issue vehicle.

This is not a city-sanctioned event and residents should not allow these or any persons they do not know, into their home. -Westfield Detective Bureau

If any of these people show up at your home, you can contact the police department at 413-562-5411 (or 911 if it is an emergency) so that they can speak with them.