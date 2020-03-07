Westfield Polar Plunge kicks off at Hampton Ponds State Park

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Polar Plunge kicks off Saturday afternoon at Hampton Ponds State Park.

According to a news release sent to 22News, each plunger is committed to helping raise at least $100 to support the 13,000 Special Olympics athletics throughout the state. Funds will help provide athletes with intellectual disabilities with the opportunity to participate in sports training and competition programs that promote healthier and happier lives.

Every participant who reaches or exceeds the fundraising goal of $100 will receive a Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt! So far, the event has raised $20,183 of the $25,000 goal.

Pick out a fun costume and register with family and friends at the plunge. Online registration is now closed.