Westfield Police continue to look for missing person last seen two years ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in finding a person last seen in November 2019.

Police say 53-year-old Timothy Kolendo was reported missing in December 2019, one month after he was last seen. Police have been investigating for the past two years and have been unable to locate him.

Kolendo is described as 5’10” tall, thin with long gray hair that is usually dyed black, and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, it was believed he may have cut his hair so it may be short or long at this point in time. He is also known to wear women’s clothing and goes by the name “Tessa.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kolendo, you are asked to contact Westfield Police Lieutenant Phelon at 413-572-6300 or you can e-mail s.phelon@cityofwestfield.org.