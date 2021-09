WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An increase in COVID-19 cases has prompted the Westfield Police Department to close its lobby to non-emergency business until further notice.

City residents seeking copies of reports are advised to call (413) 642-9374. Fingerprints are currently only being done for LTC/FID applications, and renewals will continue by appointment only.

Many forms, including online reports for certain crimes, can be found here.