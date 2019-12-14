Westfield Police Dept. and Ring team up to ensure residents safety

Breaking News
Four people taken to hospital following crash in Pittsfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new way to keep your home safe.

The Westfield Police Department is teaming up with Ring, a home security company that’s best known for their doorbell cameras. Ring and its smartphone app “Neighbors” allows neighbors to connect and share information about what’s happening in their community.

With this new partnership, Westfield Police will now have access to that same information including the doorbell camera videos you share. They said this is a way to better protect the people they serve.

22News heard from some people who said they think this partnership is a good thing but it does raise some questions about privacy.

“I think it could be, especially to make it faster for them to be able to access video if they need to see something that happened but I do think that you could call into question the thing about privacy,” Emily Butler said.

Membership to the Neighbors app does not give the department access to your camera systems or videos only what you decide to share on the app is what they can view.

