Westfield Police investigating reports of former YMCA staff member taking inappropriate photos of females

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are investigating allegations against a former staff member at the YMCA’s Camp Shepard.

Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe told 22News they received a report on August 3 of a male employee at the camp who allegedly was recording female camp counselors with his cell phone while they were dressing.

No charges have yet been filed in the case as police continue to look into it. Captain McCabe said all of the people affected have been identified and that he doesn’t believe there is anyone else who still needs to be contacted.

In a statement to 22News, YMCA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Allard said: