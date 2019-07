WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 23-year-old Westfield man who had been missing since Wednesday has been found.

Mathew McKearney was reported missing around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

Westfield Police notified the public that McKearney might be in danger and in need of medical attention.

Westfield Police Sgt. Mike Kane told 22News, police found McKearney on Russel Road in Westfield at 9:30 on Saturday morning. Kane said he is doing okay.