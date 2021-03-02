Westfield police looking for help identifying assault suspect at Walmart

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives from the Westfield Police Department are looking to identify a man who was involved in an altercation at Walmart.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau, the man pictured in the flannel shirt is a suspect involved in an altercation with a juvenile at Walmart where an assault occurred. Minor injuries were reported to the juvenile.

(Westfield Detective Bureau)

If you can identify the suspect or have additional information you are asked to contact Detective Mazza at 413-642-9390 or email r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org and you can remain anonymous.