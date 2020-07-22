Westfield Police looking for man missing since Saturday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing man who was last seen by his family on Saturday morning.

According to the Westfield Police Department, 58-year-old Kenneth Goudreau is driving a 2006 Chevy Avalanche with the Massachusetts license plate 84CW64.

He is described as 5’11” and weighs between 180 to 200 pounds with grey hair and glasses. Police say his friends and family are worried and would like him to come home.

If you’ve seen Goudreau or know of his whereabouts, please call the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411 or your local police department.