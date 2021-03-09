Westfield police looking for missing homeless man

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen March 1.

According to the Westfield Police Department, Matthew Kulas is currently homeless and was last seen Monday, March 1. He is known to be in the area of the National Guard bridge.

Matthew is being described as approximately 5’6″ and 140 pounds with short brown hair. His family says his cell phone has been turned off for several days.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact Westfield police at 413-562-5411 or email a.cekovsky@cityofwestfield.org.