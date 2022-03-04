WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to Westfield Police, 31-year-old Wayne Jackson was last seen on Wednesday, March 2. He is 5’10” in height, 150 pounds and is believed to have shorter hair than the photo provided.

Jackson typically wears a black hooded down jacket and work boots. Police say he is in need of medication and people associated with him are worried for his wellbeing.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.