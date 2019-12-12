WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a man who has been missing since November and might be in danger and in need of medical attention.

The Westfield Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Timothy Kolendo, who was last heard from on November 30 and has been listed as a missing person since.

Kolendo is described as 5’10” tall with long black hair and brown eyes. He is a very thin built man and is believed to have recently cut his hair so it may not appear as long as it is in the picture above.

If you have information on his whereabouts or see him, you are asked to call the Westfield Police Department at (413) 562-5411 or your local police department.