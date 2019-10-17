Westfield Police looking for missing man

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Have you seen Richard?

The Westfield Police Department said officers are trying to locate 33-year-old Richard Oathout after he was reported missing.

Oathout was last seen wearing a baseball hat and dirty khaki pants. He is described as 5’10” tall and weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and is balding on top.

Westfield Police believe he could still be in the Westfield area.

Anyone with any information that might help police locate Oathout is asked to contact the police department at (413) 562-5411 or email at a.tsatsos@cityofwestfield.org.