Westfield police locate missing woman

UPDATE: Jennifer has been located by the police department.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old woman.

According to the Westfield Police Department, 39-year-old Jennifer Shedd was last seen on October 13th in the early morning. The last time she talked to someone on the phone was 3:53 p.m. that day and her phone has been off since October 14th. She has missed the last three days of work, which people close to her say is uncommon.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Sergeant Seth Florek at 413-246-3791. You can also email him at s.florek@cityofwestfield.org.