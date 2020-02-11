Westfield Police looking for suspect who robbed TD Bank on Main Street

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a man who allegedly robbed the TD Bank on Main Street Tuesday.

The Westfield Police Department said the man pictured in the photos below is suspected of robbing the TD Bank located at 60 Main Street on Tuesday. The suspect passed a note indicating he had a gun, but no actual gun was shown, according to police.

They believe the man may be from Hampshire or Franklin County areas. If you see him, do not approach him because police believe he may be armed.

If you recognize him or have any information about his identity, you are asked to call Westfield Police Sgt. Phelon at (413) 642-9387.

You can also call your local police department or dial 911.