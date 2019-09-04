Westfield Police looking for suspects in connection with stolen phone at Walmart

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying the individuals pictured above in connection with a phone that was taken from Walmart on August 30.

The Westfield Police Department said the woman in the black tank-top picked up a phone that was left behind at a cash register in Walmart worth $1,400 and put it in her purse.

The woman allegedly left the store with the man and other woman pictured without paying for the phone.

Police say all three left the store in a blue vehicle that was in the parking spot closest to the store at the produce entrance.

Photo: Westfield Detective Bureau

Anyone who can help identify any one of the three individuals pictured is asked to contact Westfield Detective Andrew Cekovsky at (413) 579-4825.