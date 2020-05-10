Westfield police looking for individuals responsible for vandalizing Stanley Park

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stanley Park workers and Westfield police are currently looking for those responsible for vandalizing the park’s property recently.

Westfield Police Officer Pat Shea confirmed with 22News that the vandalism occurred Saturday. Based on the photos shared by Stanley Park on Facebook, benches were turned over, a couple of fires were set off, and structures on the property were broken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stanley Park at 413-568-9312 and The Westfield Police Department at 413- 562-541.