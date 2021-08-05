Westfield Police looking to speak with driver in van selling meat

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police are looking to speak with the driver of a van attempting to sell meat to residents.

According to a post on The Westfield Community Forum on Facebook, a man in a white van with an American flag logo is selling meat. There are 146 comments on a Wednesday post asking if anyone else has had this happen.

22News contacted Westfield Police Captain Pitoniak who said they had one report of the van. The police issued a “be on the look out” to speak with the operator of the white van because they do not have a company registered in the City of Westfield to sell any type of meat products.

Shauna and Garry of Westfield emailed the police the video captured on their Ring security camera. 22News contacted Shauna for a copy. In the video the man rings the doorbell and knocks on the door. After about 30 seconds of waiting, Garry opened the door and spoke to the visitor. The man says the following:

“Hey man, how are you doing? Quick question, sorry to bother ya, I just finished up my, my deliveries for the day in Westfield, I got some extra orders. Want any steak half price? I got like filets, strips, like 4 for $5 a cut.”

Garry did not buy any of the meat he was offering and the man said have a good night and left.

The Westfield Police sent 22News two photos captured from a resident however, the plate in the photo is too blurry to identify.

(Courtesy: Westfield Police)

(Courtesy: Westfield Police)

If you are the driver of the van described, contact Westfield police at 413-562-5411. 22News Reporter Mike Masciadrellli is working on this story, watch the latest updates on-air starting at 5 p.m.