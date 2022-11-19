WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is asking for public help locating a 32-year-old man.

The Westfield Police Department is looking for 32-year-old Robert Tesini with developmental disabilities. Tesini was last seen on Friday around 5:00 p.m. picking up food at the Soup Kitchen on Meadow Street, according to the Westfield Police Department.

It was reported that he did not return home last night which is very unusual. Tesini will normally walks everywhere, but he will sometimes take the PVTA bus.

Tesini is 32 years old, about 5’5″ tall, and weighs about 110 pounds. He was last wearing a panda bear winter hat, white sneakers, and a black winter coat on Friday.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at (413)-562-5411 or email Detective Coach at c.coach@cityofwestfield.org.