WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating two missing children.

The two girls pictured below were last seen in the area of 166 Hillside at about 6:40 p.m. Monday, according to Westfield Police. Police say that they were originally out walking a dog and have not returned home.

Credit: Westfield Police Department

Casey, a 16-year-old girl is seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and possibly a flannel shirt, black hiking boots, and long brown hair. Lori, another 14-year-old girl appeared to be wearing blue jeggings and a Scooby Doo shirt.

If you have any information regarding the two girls’ whereabouts you asked to contact the police at 413-562-5411.