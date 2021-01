WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police found two dogs in the city and has brought them to the local shelter to await for their family.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau on Facebook, police posted Tuesday night that two German Shepherds were found in the area of Char Drive.

Even though these two would fit in perfectly here, Chief said we can’t keep them. Westfield Detective Bureau

The two adult dogs were brought the the animal shelter. If you or someone you know owns these dogs, contact the Westfield Regional Animal Shelter at 413-564-3129.