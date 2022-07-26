WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is paying tribute to the late Officer Jose Torres, who was killed in the line of duty 10 years ago Tuesday.

A cruiser draped in purple and black was on display outside Westfield police Headquarters Tuesday in remembrance of Officer Torres.

2019 File Image

Torres was working a construction detail on Pontoosic Road when he was struck and killed by a dump truck on July 26th, 2012. Officer Torres worked 27 years for the Westfield Police Department. He was 53 years old.