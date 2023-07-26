WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was 11 years ago that Westfield Police Officer Jose Torres was accidentally killed in the line of duty.

Torres was working a construction detail on Pontoosic Road when he was struck and killed by a dump truck on July 26th, 2012. Officer Torres worked 27 years for the Westfield Police Department. He was 53 years old.

After his death, tributes to the memory of Officer Torres include the building of a playground in his honor in Westfield’s Whitney Park neighborhood.