WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is needing the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old that went missing.

According to the Westfield Police Department, the young teen is reported to be Jovan Morrison. Morrison is 6 ft. tall with a thin build and curly faded pinkish hair.

Credit: Westfield Police Department

Police say he was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and a balaclava-style mask over his face. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411