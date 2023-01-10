WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Allen Hackett, 63, is reported missing by the Westfield Police Department. He is described as 5’10” in height and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds, with short gray hair and a mustache.

Police say he also has a military tattoo on his forearm. Hackett may struggle with walking long distances.

Credit: Westfield Police Department

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Westfield Detective Coach at 413-642-9388 or email at c.coach@cityofwestfield.org.