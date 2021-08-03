Westfield Police find missing 8-year-old girl

UPDATE: The missing 8-year-old girl has been found, according to Westfield Police.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 8-year-old girl.

According to police, 8-year-old Iris Burch has been missing since 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. She was last seen in the Fairfield Avenue area wearing the costume in the photo provided by police. She is approximately 3’10” tall.

Credit: Westfield Police Department

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411