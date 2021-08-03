Westfield Police find missing 8-year-old girl

UPDATE: The missing 8-year-old girl has been found, according to Westfield Police.
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 8-year-old girl.
According to police, 8-year-old Iris Burch has been missing since 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. She was last seen in the Fairfield Avenue area wearing the costume in the photo provided by police. She is approximately 3’10” tall.
If you have any information on her location, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411