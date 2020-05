WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are seeking the publics’ help in locating an 86-year-old man Saturday afternoon.

According to the Westfield Police Department, 86-year-old Walter Fertig was last seen by his wife Friday at 2:30 p.m. It is believed Fertig may have driven toward Connecticut in a 2009 blue Honda Fit with a Massachusetts license plate 651GB5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411 or your local police department.