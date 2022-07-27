WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is looking for a missing 31-year-old-man on Wednesday.
According to a social media post by Westfield Police Department, 31-year-old Alexander Popchuk was last seen in Springfield on July 11. He is described as being 6’2″ tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Alexander drivers a 2007 Gray Acura Sedan with Massachusetts Plates 6EB167.
PHOTO:
Popchuk is known to enjoy hiking and may be in the surrounding area. Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at (413)-562-5411.