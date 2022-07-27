WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is looking for a missing 31-year-old-man on Wednesday.

According to a social media post by Westfield Police Department, 31-year-old Alexander Popchuk was last seen in Springfield on July 11. He is described as being 6’2″ tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Alexander drivers a 2007 Gray Acura Sedan with Massachusetts Plates 6EB167.

Courtesy of Westfield Police Department

Popchuk is known to enjoy hiking and may be in the surrounding area. Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at (413)-562-5411.