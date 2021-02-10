Westfield Police searching for missing NY woman

Hampden County

Sharon Centerwall (Credit: Westfield Police Department)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police are looking for Sharon Centerwall who lives in New York but was recently in Westfield. The Westfield Police Department said she had recently been in contact with officers and her vehicle is still parked in the city.

Centerwall was last seen on Monday, February 8 around 6:18 p.m. by police officers.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police at 413-562-5411.

