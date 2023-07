WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

According to the Westfield Police Department, 16-year-old Dakota Grenda has not been seen since the early morning of June 28.

Dakota is 5’6″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed that Dakota is in the Westfield Southwick area.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411 or your local police department.