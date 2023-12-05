WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Authorities are looking for 20-year-old Olivia Maysonet, who is believed to be in or around the Prospect Street Extension area or nearby woods. Maysonet, weighing approximately 120 pounds and standing at 5’3″, was last seen with an unknown clothing description. Police provided recent pictures of Olivia:

Photo courtesy of Westfield Police Department

Photo courtesy of Westfield Police Department

Photo courtesy of Westfield Police Department

It is also believed that Olivia may require immediate medical assistance. Authorities are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Westfield Police Department at (413) 562-5411.

To aid in the search, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing is deploying a helicopter equipped with FLIR technology. Residents in the area are advised that they may see and hear the aircraft as it conducts the search.