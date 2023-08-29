WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Dakota Grenda has been missing since August 20th and she might be in the company of a Pedro Robles. Dakota is described as having brown eyes, and brown hair, and is 5’6″ tall.

It is believed that she might have a blue bike with her.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Detective Tsatsos at 413-642-9385 or a.tsatsos@cityofwestfield.org.